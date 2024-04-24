Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.50

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.50 and last traded at $157.53, with a volume of 64913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.40.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

