Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.47.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

