Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLCE

Children’s Place Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Activity

PLCE stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $7,999,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.