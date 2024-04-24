Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

