Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share.
Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.3 %
STLD stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
