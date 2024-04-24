Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 4,307,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,498,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

