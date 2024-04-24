Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1,108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

