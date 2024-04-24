Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 106 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNI opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

