Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

