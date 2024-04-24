Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $54,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.31 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

