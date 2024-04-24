Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,268 shares during the period. Hecla Mining comprises 2.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after acquiring an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 728,881 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 298,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,840,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,261 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

