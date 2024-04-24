Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 6,406 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.