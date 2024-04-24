SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $210,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.66. 28,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,610. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $166.43 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.