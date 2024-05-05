iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

