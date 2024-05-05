AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 99,565 DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 99,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. DRDGOLD makes up about 1.0% of AJOVista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of DRD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 178,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,523. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

