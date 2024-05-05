Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,237. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

