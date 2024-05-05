Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $58,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $8,269,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,952.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,291. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,051.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,786.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

