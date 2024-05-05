Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 671.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,755,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 865,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,826. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

