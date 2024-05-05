Provence Wealth Management Group Has $4.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. 1,411,118 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

