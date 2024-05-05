Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 169,480 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 615,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,480 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $47,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $85,765,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

