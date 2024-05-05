Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 82,614 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,614 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 2.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $92,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 4,407,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,239. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

