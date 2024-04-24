SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. 837,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,094,351. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

