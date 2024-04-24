JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

AMJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,058. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

