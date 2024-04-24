SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 906 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
IBB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.