SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 906 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

