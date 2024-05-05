AJOVista LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,000. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for 8.5% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AJOVista LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. 374,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,633. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

