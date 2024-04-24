EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
EQT Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
EQT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
