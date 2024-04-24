Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Navient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 793,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,457. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

