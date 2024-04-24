Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $120.00 at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,015. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

