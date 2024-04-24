GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.
GATX Price Performance
Shares of GATX traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $135.65.
GATX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GATX
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.