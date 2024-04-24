Chad Williams Buys 3,076,923 Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Stock

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams purchased 3,076,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
CVE:TUF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.08. 13,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,895. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19.
About Honey Badger Silver
