Chad Williams Buys 3,076,923 Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Stock

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams purchased 3,076,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

CVE:TUF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.08. 13,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,895. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

