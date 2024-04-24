Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Fenwick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,703.56).

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 0.9 %

MBH stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99.10 ($1.22). 92,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,421. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.84 million, a P/E ratio of 990.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.33).

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

