Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,528 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.90. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.35.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

