Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.750-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

Shares of CR stock traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. 110,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $143.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

