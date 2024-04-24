Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.