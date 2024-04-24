The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 229,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 310,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.