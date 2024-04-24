Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Insider Robert Nicholson Purchases 17,647 Shares

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOSGet Free Report) insider Robert Nicholson bought 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90 ($19,354.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates through Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

