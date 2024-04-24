Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Insider Robert Nicholson Purchases 17,647 Shares

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Nicholson bought 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90 ($19,354.77).

Electro Optic Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates through Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.