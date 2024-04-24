Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Buys A$19,966.38 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell acquired 570,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,966.38 ($12,881.54).
Richard Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Richard Caldwell acquired 200,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,000.00 ($5,161.29).
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Richard Caldwell purchased 200,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,000.00 ($5,161.29).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Price Performance
About Southern Hemisphere Mining
