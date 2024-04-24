Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $10,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

