Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Diversified LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, University of Maryland Foundation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 113,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

