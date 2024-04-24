RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 657.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

