Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.7% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,343,000 after acquiring an additional 642,759 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

Danaher Stock Up 7.2 %

DHR stock opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.64. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

