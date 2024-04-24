42,986 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ON by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 347,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

ON Stock Up 1.9 %

ONON opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

