Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 14,742,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 14,472,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

