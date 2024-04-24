Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $324.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

