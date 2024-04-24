Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,494,000 after buying an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

