Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.