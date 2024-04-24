Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.