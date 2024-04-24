GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 6.8%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78. 53,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 135,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 72.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GH Research by 98.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in GH Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in GH Research by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

