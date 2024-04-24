Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 142,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 101,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Minnova Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

