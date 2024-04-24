ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.37. 112,926,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 137,173,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

