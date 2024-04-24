ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.37. 112,926,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 137,173,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.